Katra Remains Shut for 5th Day Against Ropeway Project; BJP MLA Joins Protesters

Reasi/Jammu: Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, remained shut for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday in protest against a proposed ropeway project in the Trikuta hills, with BJP MLA Baldev Raj Sharma threatening to sit on a hunger strike if those detained are not released within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, five men continue to sit on a hunger strike, demanding the release of those detained by police during earlier demonstrations in the holy town.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, which has called for the shutdown, announced that all activities in Katra would remain suspended during the bandh.

Shops, restaurants and business establishments remained closed for the fifth day in Katra, and traffic was off the roads following the samiti's call for the protest.

The bandh, which began on Wednesday, has disrupted normal life in the busy town of Katra, where thousands of pilgrims arrive daily to pay obeisance at the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi.

Sharma, who joined the protesters on Sunday, warned the administration of a chain hunger strike if the detained samiti members are not released within 24 hours.

"I will sit on a hunger strike with my people if the administration does not release those detained. The administration should immediately release them," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA told the protesters.

He praised the unity shown by the people of Katra. "The residents of Katra have proven that we stand together in this fight. I thank youngsters and women for supporting this protest," Sharma said.

He added that the BJP has raised the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders in Delhi.

"Our representatives went to Delhi and the home minister has taken cognisance of the issue. The leadership has been asked to find a solution. That is why I am here with you," he said.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti initially called for the shutdown on December 25. On Friday night, it extended the bandh by 72 hours to press its demands, including shelving the proposed ropeway project and releasing the detained protesters.

Five men are sitting on a hunger strike, demanding the release of the 18 samiti members detained during a protest march against the proposed ropeway project.

Several protesters, including two samiti leaders -- Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand -- were detained by police during Wednesday's protest and taken away in a police vehicle.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced plans last month to install a ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for senior citizens, children and others who find the 13-km track to the cave shrine challenging.