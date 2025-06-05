Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Now Open for Booking: Semi-High-Speed Train to Cut Travel Time by 5 Hours, Fares Start at ₹555

Jammu: The Indian Railways has started ticket booking for the new Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar on the IRCTC website and app. This train, numbered 26401, is the first semi-high speed train to run in the Kashmir Valley and is being seen as a big step towards better connectivity and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

This Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 190 km in just 3 hours. The journey, which takes around 8 to 10 hours by road, will now be much shorter and more comfortable by train.

Train Timing and Stoppage

As per the official schedule, the train will leave from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station at 8:10 am and reach Srinagar station by 11:20 am. On its return trip, it will depart from Srinagar at 12:45 pm and arrive back in Katra by 3:55 pm. The train will run six days a week, except Tuesdays.

There will be only one stop on this route that is, Banihal Railway Station. The train will halt there for 2 minutes at 9:58 am before continuing towards Srinagar.

The route is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which also features the world’s highest railway bridge, called the Chenab Bridge.

Ticket Fare and Booking Process

The train offers two types of seating: Chair Car (CC) and Executive Chair Car (EC). The base fare for Chair Car is around ₹555, while the Executive Class fare is approximately ₹1070. However, the total fare including all charges may go up to ₹1500-1600 for Chair Car and ₹2200-2500 for Executive Class.

Passengers can book their tickets through the IRCTC website or mobile app. During booking, one has to enter travel date, class (CC or EC), and journey details from Katra (SVDK) to Srinagar (SINA). Tickets can be booked up to 120 days in advance.

Train Features for Kashmir Weather

This Vande Bharat train has been specially designed to handle the tough winter conditions of Kashmir. It is equipped with silicon heating pads and self-regulating heating cables to stop water tanks and pipes from freezing. The train can carry 530 passengers and includes one Executive Coach and seven Chair Car coaches.