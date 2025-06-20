Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Receives Overwhelming Public Response; J&K CM Omar Abdullah Requests Railway Ministry for Additional Trains to Meet Demand

As passenger demand surges for the newly launched Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has requested the Union Ministry of Railways to introduce additional trains.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Katra, Abdullah said that the train has seen full bookings since its launch due to the faster connectivity it offers between the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley.

"The Vande Bharat service has brought immense relief to commuters and boosted regional connectivity. However, the current capacity is not sufficient to meet the rising demand. I have urged the Centre to increase the frequency of trains and consider deploying additional services to cater to the growing number of passengers," he said.

He emphasized that enhanced rail connectivity would not only facilitate easier travel for locals and pilgrims but also serve as a catalyst for tourism and economic development in the Union Territory.

The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, flagged off earlier this month, has received an overwhelming public response. It has significantly reduced travel time and offers a modern, comfortable mode of transport for thousands of passengers.

Omar Abdullah Travels on Vande Bharat

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently took a ride on the newly inaugurated train and shared photos and a video from his journey on the social media platform X.

His visit follows that of his father, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, who took his maiden journey on the train from Srinagar to Katra on June 10.

Reflecting on the experience, the senior Abdullah said he was overwhelmed to see Jammu and Kashmir finally connected to the country’s railway network.

"This is the biggest gift to connect Jammu and Kashmir with the entire country... I had tears in my eyes when I crossed the Chenab Bridge. Finally, the day has come when we can travel to the country from Kashmir by train. I want to congratulate all the workers and engineers who built this bridge..." he said.

Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two Vande Bharat Express trains connecting Katra and Srinagar on June 6.

The trains operate six days a week between the Kashmir Valley and Katra via Banihal, with Wednesday as the only non-operational day.

Service officially began on June 7 and has quickly gained immense popularity among both locals and tourists.

Omar Abdullah Lauds PM Modi

During the official inauguration event on June 6, Omar Abdullah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision in realizing this long-awaited development and connecting Kashmir with the rest of India.