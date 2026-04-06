Kaushambi Woman Commits Suicide After Mother Bars Her Phone Calls To Fiance

Kaushambi: An 18-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district allegedly committed suicide after her mother barred her from speaking to her fiance. The marriage was scheduled for November this year, but Laxmi's life was cut short, leaving her family in shock. The deceased, identified as Laxmi Saroj, was reportedly in regular contact with her fiance. However, her constant conversations with her fiance prompted her mother to object to them.

According to the police, the restriction proved too much for Laxmi, who hanged herself inside her home. Her lifeless body left her family in complete darkness, leaving the neighbours in shock. The police were informed, and a team reached the spot, taking custody of the body and sending it for post-mortem.

Police official Satendra Tiwari confirmed that Laxmi died by suicide by hanging, asserting that the police are investigating the circumstances leading to her death. "The family was taking the body for last rites. On receiving information, police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Further necessary action is being taken," he said. The investigation into the circumstances leading to Laxmi's death is underway.

In a similar incident in Kaushambi, a 15-year-old girl attempted suicide after being allegedly raped by her school principal. In another incident, a woman died by consuming a poisonous substance, accusing her neighbour of molestation.

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Delhi Teen Stabbed To Death, Accused Found Dead

In Delhi's Seemapuri area, a 16-year-old girl died on Saturday morning after being brutally stabbed by a man. The accused, identified as Jatin, fled the spot after committing the crime, with police initiating a probe.

According to the police, the victim, a Class 10 student, had stepped out to buy medicine when she was attacked. Despite her injuries, she managed to call her mother using a passerby's phone, informing her about the assault. The girl was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

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As per the police, a PCR call on Friday reported the incident. During the investigation, the accused, Jatin, was found dead at his residence in a suspected case of suicide.

The police registered a case of attempted murder initially, which has now been converted into murder following the girl's death. "The investigation is underway, and we are looking into all aspects of the case," a police official said.