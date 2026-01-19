Updated 19 January 2026 at 14:56 IST
KCR's Daughter Kavitha In Talks With Prashant Kishor To Enlist Services In Launching Political Party In Telangana
Sources noted that the conversation between Kavitha and Kishor covered the potential for a new party to succeed in Telangana’s current political landscape, along with other strategic concerns.
New Delhi: In a significant political development in Telangana, former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha is reportedly in discussions with election strategist Prashant Kishor to help launch her own political party, following her recent departure from the BRS, as per sources.
At present, Kavitha, who is the president of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation, held confabulations with Kishor when was in Hyderabad for five days recently, stated reports.
New party in Telangana landscape?
Daughter of BRS president and former Chief Minister Rao, Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in late 2025 after a public rift in which she blamed her cousins and leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.
Following her exit from the BRS, the former MLC has utilized her organization, Telangana Jagruthi, to stay active on public issues. While she resigned from the Legislative Council immediately after her suspension in September 2025, Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy only officially accepted her resignation earlier this month.
'Will Become chief minister one day'
Accusing both the BRS and ruling Congress of "corruption and irregularities", Kavitha had in December last year said that she would become the chief minister one day and conduct a probe into all the "injustices" committed since Telangana's formation in 2014.
Kavitha has formally declared that her new political platform will participate in the upcoming state assembly elections.
In a sharp critique of her father’s party earlier this month, she described the BRS constitution as a "joke" and alleged that corruption was prevalent during their administration.
Furthermore, she distanced herself from the party's legacy by claiming she had no involvement in several of its more "unpopular" governance decisions.
