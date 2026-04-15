KDA and LAB Reaffirm Unity as Constitutional Safeguards Not Councils Remain Ladakh’s Agenda with Demand for Fresh Meaningful Talks

Srinagar: Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has once again pressed the Centre to resume stalled talks, stating that Ladakh’s aspirations cannot be confined to council-based frameworks.

Alongside the Leh Apex Body (LAB), the alliance has been leading a sustained agitation since Ladakh’s separation from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.

Co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai, joined by Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa Jan and Sajjad Kargili, told reporters that while the alliance remains open to fresh proposals, any arrangement based on territorial or regional councils has been firmly rejected.

“Our demands are constitutional rights, not bargaining chips,” Karbalai said, stressing that the leadership is prepared to engage constructively if dialogue resumes.

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The leaders expressed frustration over repeated delays, pointing out that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had promised a follow-up meeting within 10–15 days after the February 4 dialogue, but no progress has been made.

“We have been engaging in good faith since 2021, but assurances without action leave us no choice but to protest,” Karbalai said.

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Haneefa Jan further emphasized that Ladakh’s issues require sustained dialogue rather than token meetings, warning that limited interactions yield no tangible outcomes.

He insisted that once talks begin, they must continue consistently until concrete results are achieved.

Meanwhile, Sajjad Kargili highlighted the absence of constitutional safeguards and democratic representation in Ladakh for six years.

“Democracy is missing here. Promises of Sixth Schedule inclusion remain unfulfilled,” he said. The alliance also urged Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to release detained youth and withdraw cases linked to last year’s Leh violence, calling it a goodwill step to rebuild trust.

However, leaders warned that if delays persist, protests will continue, though dialogue remains their preferred path. Rejecting speculation of internal rifts, both KDA and LAB reaffirmed unity, vowing not to yield under pressure or inducements.

“We are not afraid of jail or threats. We will endure everything but not step back from our agenda,” Karbalai said.

The leadership stressed that while shutdowns and demonstrations are not their preferred course, they are compelled to act when assurances fail to translate into action.