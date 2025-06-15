Kedarnath Helicopter Accident: Government Suspends Aryan Aviation's Operations After 7 Killed In Tragedy

Kedarnath: A deadly helicopter accident occurred near Kedarnath Dham on Sunday morning, resulting in the loss of seven precious lives. The incident, which occurred days after a helicopter had to crash land on Kedarnath highway, has raised concerns about the safety of helicopter operations in the Char Dham Yatra region. The accident involved a Bell 407 helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation, which crashed in the forests between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan due to bad weather while returning from Guptkashi to Kedarnath.

The helicopter caught fire on impact, resulting in the instantaneous death of all passengers on board, including five passengers, an infant, and the pilot. According to reports, the helicopter crash has been attributed to dense clouds and extremely poor visibility, making it a case of Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT). As per Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar, flying the helicopter in conditions of zero visibility was extremely risky.

Meanwhile, in response to the accident, the central government has suspended the operations of Aryan Aviation Private Limited for the Char Dham Yatra with immediate effect. The aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has also taken swift action, suspending the licenses of two pilots of Trans Bharat Aviation for six months. The pilots, Captain Yogesh Grewal and Captain Jitender Harjai, were found to have been airborne under similar unsuitable weather conditions.

The DGCA has announced that officers will be deployed in the Kedarnath valley to monitor helicopter activities, and instructions have been given to review the functions of the UCADA command-and-control room. All charter and shuttle helicopter services have been suspended on June 15 and 16 as a safety precaution. The state government has also taken measures to ensure the safe conduct of helicopter operations in the region.

The process of identifying the devotees who lost their lives in the helicopter accident and handing over their bodies to the respective families is underway. The government has expressed condolences to the affected families and assured them of all possible help.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of helicopter services during the Char Dham Yatra and the weather conditions allowing flights. The government is now preparing to issue more stringent guidelines in this direction.