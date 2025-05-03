Kedarnath Opens for Devotees, Welcomes 30,000 Pilgrims on First Day of Yatra

Dehradun: The Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand opened its doors to pilgrims on Friday, May 2, 2025, beginning the Char Dham Yatra season. On the first day, more than 30,000 devotees visited the temple, with official data reporting 19,196 men, 10,597 women, and 361 others by 7 pm.

The opening ceremony was a grand event with over 12,000 pilgrims attending. The Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles band played devotional music during the ceremony. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the event, distributing prasad to devotees at the Mukhya Sevak Bhandara held at the temple. He also announced that the Badrinath Temple will open on May 4.

"The state is ready to welcome pilgrims from all over the country," CM Dhami said.

"We have worked hard to make sure the pilgrimage is safe and comfortable, with new facilities along the yatra routes. The Char Dham Yatra is important for Uttarakhand and supports the livelihood of millions of people."

CM Dhami also shared plans for year-round pilgrimages, including winter visits to the Char Dhams. He mentioned that Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for the reconstruction of Kedarnath, and the central government has approved a new ropeway from Gaurikund to Kedarnath to make it easier for pilgrims to visit.