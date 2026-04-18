Kedarnath Pilgrims To Be Provided 24-Hour Hot Water Facility, Announces Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun: In a significant step towards improving pilgrim amenities and promoting environmental sustainability, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that devotees visiting the sacred Kedarnath Dham will soon have access to 24-hour hot water supply instead of cold water at high-altitude locations.

The innovative facility will be powered by geysers running on biomass pellets made from locally sourced pine needles (locally known as pirul) and mule dung. This marks the first initiative of its kind in the country, providing round-the-clock hot water at such an elevated Himalayan shrine.

The geysers are set to be installed at two key locations -- GMVN Kedarnath and Lincholi -- to ensure pilgrims can benefit from this comfort during the challenging yatra season.

Speaking about the project, the initiative is expected to serve multiple purposes. It will help tackle the growing problem of mule waste accumulation along the Kedarnath Yatra route by converting it into useful biomass fuel. At the same time, it will significantly reduce the risk of forest fires by utilising the highly inflammable pine needles that often litter the forest floors in the region.

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As part of a pilot project, roadside dhabas (eateries) along the yatra route will also be provided with stoves powered by the same fire pellets. These stoves are expected to prove especially beneficial during periods of energy shortages in the remote areas. If the trial succeeds, the government plans to scale up distribution of such stoves on a larger scale.

The project is anticipated to be rolled out ahead of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra season, bringing both convenience to millions of devotees and much-needed relief to the local environment.

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In a major push towards environmental sustainability, Dhami has also directed officials to make the upcoming Char Dham Yatra 2026 completely plastic-free by discouraging single-use plastic bottles and implementing robust waste management measures along the pilgrimage routes.

During a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at his residence with senior officials from the Urban Development, Tourism, and Forest Departments, clear instructions were issued to install Water ATMs and RO plants at multiple locations on the Char Dham route. This initiative aims to provide pilgrims with easy access to clean drinking water, reducing reliance on plastic bottles.

Strict action will be taken against those found littering, while a “money-back” scheme for returning plastic waste will be rolled out across the state. Additionally, plastic waste management will be made mandatory for every shop along the route.

To strengthen monitoring, Gram Panchayats and other local institutions will use drones for continuous surveillance of garbage and plastic waste. A state-of-the-art Command and Control Center will also be established to oversee these efforts in real time.

Thirty urban local bodies along the pilgrimage route have been reinforced to deliver better civic amenities. A large workforce of sanitation workers, including “environmental friends,” has been deployed, with additional staff arranged to keep roads, markets, ghats, and public places clean round the clock.

Under the solid waste management plan, the government has deployed 37 Material Recovery Facility (MRF) centers, 299 compost pits, 38 plastic compactors/baling machines, 266 waste transport vehicles.

These facilities will ensure scientific processing and disposal of waste generated during the yatra.