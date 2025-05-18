Video Captures Exact Moment When Air Ambulance Crash-Landed In Kedarnath

Kedarnath: An air ambulance crashed while attempting to land in Kedarnath on Saturday morning, just days after the start of the 2025 Char Dham Yatra. According to reports, the helicopter, which was travelling from AIIMS Rishikesh to Kedarnath, suffered a tail break, leading to a hard landing in the mountains.

Helicopter Crash in Kedarnath

The damaged tail section is visible upon impact. Emergency teams rushed to the scene; everyone onboard is safe, with no casualties reported.

What Exactly Happened?

Eyewitnesses and local sources confirm that the helicopter experienced difficulties at the time of landing. The breakage in the tail section led to instability, forcing an emergency landing. Fortunately, initial reports suggest that there were no casualties, though officials are assessing the situation.