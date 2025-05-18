Video Captures Exact Moment When Air Ambulance Crash-Landed In Kedarnath

Updated May 18th 2025, 00:02 IST
Kedarnath: An air ambulance crashed while attempting to land in Kedarnath on Saturday morning, just days after the start of the 2025 Char Dham Yatra. According to reports, the helicopter, which was travelling from AIIMS Rishikesh to Kedarnath, suffered a tail break, leading to a hard landing in the mountains.
The damaged tail section is visible upon impact. Emergency teams rushed to the scene; everyone onboard is safe, with no casualties reported.
What Exactly Happened?
Eyewitnesses and local sources confirm that the helicopter experienced difficulties at the time of landing. The breakage in the tail section led to instability, forcing an emergency landing. Fortunately, initial reports suggest that there were no casualties, though officials are assessing the situation.
Char Dham Yatra Underway
This incident comes just days after thousands of devotees started their pilgrimage to Char Dham, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. Due to the high altitude and unpredictable weather, helicopter services are frequently used for medical emergencies and transportation.
Published May 18th 2025, 00:01 IST