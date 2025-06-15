Kedarnath Yatra Hit By Landslide, One Dead, Two Injured

Kedarnath: A massive landslide struck near Jungle Chatti, blocking the Kedarnath footpath on Sunday. The sudden landslide resulted in the death of one person and injured two others. According to reports, the incident occurred due to heavy rainfall in the region, which triggered the landslide, leading to a chaotic situation at the site.

The rescue teams and officials from the concerned departments have rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The authorities have suspended the Sonprayag-Kedarnath trek until further notice and the pilgrims who were en route to Kedarnath have been advised to stay in nearby safe shelters, awaiting further instructions.

The Kedarnath yatra, a major pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand, has been affected by the landslide, leading to concerns among devotees and authorities alike, amidst predictions of rainfall in the region. The region's infrastructure and emergency services have been put to the test, with rescue teams working continuously to clear the debris and restore access to the area.

In the wake of the monsoon season, the authorities have been working to mitigate the risks associated with landslides and flash floods, but the unpredictability of the weather poses a major challenge.

Meanwhile, the officials stated that the suspension of the trek has caused inconvenience to many pilgrims, who were looking forward to completing their yatra. However, the safety of the pilgrims remains the top priority, and the authorities are taking all necessary measures to ensure their well-being.