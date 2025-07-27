'Keep Bharat As Bharat, It's A Proper Noun': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Preserving Nation's Cultural Heritage

Kochi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat put his thoughts on the significance of preserving Bharat's identity and cultural heritage on Sunday in Kochi. He clearly asserted that Bharat is a proper noun and that it should not be translated. Speaking in Kochi, Mohan Bhagwat stated that Bharat's essence should be maintained in all forms of communication.

He, however, stressed that calling Bharat also India is true, but India is not the translation of Bharat.

Addressing the people at the event in Kochi, Mohan Bhagwat, said, “Bharat is a proper noun. It should not be translated. 'India that is Bharat' is true. But Bharat is Bharat, and that is why, while writing and speaking, we should keep Bharat as Bharat.”

