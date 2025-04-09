‘Keep Hoping for My Resignation’: Pinarayi Vijayan As Daughter Faces Fraud Case

CM Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that the case is currently under judicial consideration and would be handled through proper legal channels. | Image: X

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday lashed out at what he termed a politically motivated campaign targeting him through the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe into alleged illegal payments made to his daughter’s IT firm.

In a press conference, the chief minister said neither he nor his party is taking the SFIO’s actions seriously. “It doesn’t affect me in any way,” Vijayan said, adding, “I know the intention behind this move is to target me.”

Responding to questions from reporters, he said, “I know you want my blood, but you will not get it easily.”

‘Keep Hoping for My Resignation’

Amid growing political pressure and media speculation, the CM said, “You can keep hoping for my resignation.”

He reiterated that the case is currently under judicial consideration and would be handled through proper legal channels.

Daughter Under SFIO Lens, ED Probe Reportedly on the Cards