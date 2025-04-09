Keeping India's Best Interests Forward: Piyush Goyal Assures Businesses As New Delhi Negotiates BTA With Donald Trump

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the government is keeping India's best interests forwards as New Delhi negotiate a Bilateral Trade Agreement with Donald Trump 's administration, to deal with the reciprocal tariffs the latter has imposed on United States trading partners including India.

Piyush Goyal while speaking to reporters, said, “We are working on a bilateral trade agreement as was decided between Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump in February. We had a series of engagements, all of which are going in the right direction. We are covering a wide area of subjects and products. I can assure businesspersons across the country that we are keeping India's best interests at the forefront... Our bilateral trade agreement will power the economy towards Viksit Bharat 2047...”

Donald Trump had on last Wednesday announced his much anticipated reciprocal tariffs on 133 partner trading nations including India, China, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan , Japan, Europe, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Bangladesh , South Africa, Brazil, among many others.

Trump levied 26% discounter reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods that will be imported to the United States. The government has not reacted with any retaliatory step to counter the trade duties, given its strategic relationship with the America.

While imposing tariffs, Donald Trump did mention about his great friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi but added that India's import duties was one of the highest in the world, justifying his move to levy trade tax on Indian exports to the United States.

Jaishankar, US counterpart Marco Rubio discuss earlier conclusion of Bilateral Trade Agreement

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focussed on an earlier conclusion of a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between India and United States, in wake of imposition of Donald Trump's 26% reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports to America.