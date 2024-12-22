Kejriwal Announces Doorstep Registration for Women, Elderly Welfare Schemes Starting Tomorrow

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that registration for the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, which will provide monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in the city, will begin tomorrow.

In its 2024-25 budget, the Delhi government had announced this scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all women aged above 18. However, Kejriwal recently announced that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if his party returns to power in the assembly elections, slated for February next year.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "The registration for the scheme will start tomorrow, and women don't have to go anywhere for registration; our volunteers will come to your home and complete the registration." The beneficiaries will need to show their voter identity cards, and all eligible women voters in Delhi will receive the benefits, he added.

Kejriwal also announced that registration for the Sanjeevani Yojana will start tomorrow, and elderly people will be registered at their homes by AAP volunteers.

Earlier, the AAP supremo announced that the Sanjeevani Yojana would be launched to provide free treatment to people aged above 60 years after his party returns to power in Delhi.