Kejriwal Announces Sisodia As Deputy CM Candidate For Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that Manish Sisodia will become the Deputy Chief Minister again if the party wins the upcoming Delhi assembly polls on February 5. Kejriwal announced the return of Sisodia to the Cabinet if voted to power, during a public meeting in the Jangpura constituency, where the former Deputy CM is contesting the election.

During his address to the voters of Jangpura, former CM Kejriwal praised Sisodia's contributions, especially in improving government schools, and urged voters to elect him. He also criticised the BJP for allegedly blocking development efforts in their constituencies. "He will become the Deputy Chief Minister in the government, and with him, all of you will also become deputy chief ministers," Kejriwal told the gathering.

Sisodia, who served as Kejriwal's deputy during a large part of the outgoing AAP government, was arrested in March 2023 in connection with the Delhi Liquor Excise Policy case. He is currently the MLA from Patparganj but is contesting the election from Jangpura.

The political experts speculated that the announcement was a strategic move by Kejriwal to boost Sisodia's chances of winning the election. The Jangpura constituency is a key battleground.

Kejriwal also criticised BJP MLAs for allegedly obstructing development in their constituencies during this assembly.

"Last time, BJP MLAs won in eight assembly constituencies. They did not let any work happen in their areas. All eight of them made their assembly a living hell. You people should not make such a mistake," he stated.

Talking about Sisodia's contributions, the AAP convenor said, "Manish Sisodia and I have together made government schools excellent for the better future of your children. Now BJP is saying that if their government is formed, they will close all the government schools here too." Addressing the voters in Jangpura, Sisodia promised transformative governance if elected. "If I win from Jangpura, every brother and sister here will become Deputy CM. No one will dare to stop the work of the people here," he said.