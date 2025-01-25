Kejriwal Had Promised No Minister Would Take Govt Bungalows, He's The Biggest Liar Ever: Amit Shah | Image: X- @BJP4India

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, called AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal ‘the biggest liar he had ever seen.’

Shah accused Kejriwal of making false promises by saying that the latter had assured that no minister in his cabinet would ever take up official residences allotted by the government in Delhi.

Shah said despite making such promises, his ministers occupied the bungalows and the former Chief Minister himself resided in the plush ‘Sheesh Mahal.’

Shah said the same as he unveiled the third and final part of the BJP's 'Vikasit Dilli Sankalp Patra' at the national capital's party headquarters ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Shah promised to clean Yamuna in three years, provide complete ownership rights in 1,700 unauthorised colonies, and welfare measures for gig workers and labourers.

Shah slammed Kejriwal, accusing him of "lying" and not fulfilling his promises and asserted that 'getting rid of liars and betrayers' is the biggest poll issue in the national capital.

The BJP manifesto also promised free travel of up to Rs 4,000 annually for needy students in Delhi Metro under the National Common Mobility Card scheme.

The Union minister, who released the final part of BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for the February 5 Delhi polls, said people living in 1,700 unauthorised colonies will get full ownership rights of properties, which will pave the way for sale, purchase and construction if the BJP comes to power.

He also reiterated that the BJP will not stop any ongoing welfare measures for the poor in Delhi.

The BJP leader promised various new schemes and welfare measures for the gig workers and labourers. The BJP will form a gig workers welfare board and provide Rs 10 lakh insurance and Rs 5 lakh accident cover, he said.

He also promised to fill 50,000 govt posts in a transparent manner, create 20 lakh self-employment opportunities and develop a grand Mahabharat corridor.

Shah said the Centre has spent Rs 41,000 crore on building roads, Rs 15,000 crore on laying railway lines, and Rs 21,000 crore on airports in Delhi.

He said that Delhi would not have been livable if the central government hadn't invested in its infrastructure.