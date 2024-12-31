Kejriwal Has A Mini Bar In His Residence; It's Immoral, Misuse of Govt Money: Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, on Tuesday, further stepped up his ante against the AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal saying the latter had a mini bar in his residence, an act that was immoral and also a misuse of the government's money.

Dikshit, the son of former Chief Minister of Delhi late Sheila Dikshit and the Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly Constituency announced he would file a criminal and civil defamation case against Delhi CM Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Dikshit said, “Five-six days ago, Delhi CM Atishi said that I am taking a huge amount of money from the BJP ...For the last 10-12 years, they have targeted Congress, me and my family. I have several questions to ask AAP from the last 10-12 years...He (Arvind Kejriwal) used to walk around with 360-page evidence against the Sheila Dikshit government. BJP's Vijay Kumar Malhotra told me that a BJP delegation met Arvind Kejriwal after he became CM and asked for that evidence. Arvind Kejriwal showed 360 newspaper cuttings.”

He added, "He (Kejriwal) is the first person who gives newspaper cutting as evidence...The day when CM Atishi said that we are taking money from BJP, that day former PM Manmohan Singh passed away. That is why we could not do a press conference. After this press conference, I will file a criminal and civil defamation case against CM Atishi and Sanjay Singh. I will ask them to give me Rs 10 crores. I will donate Rs 5 crores for Yamuna cleaning and Rs 5 crores for the issue of pollution in Delhi..."

Besides, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, on Saturday, ordered enquiries into Dikshit's allegations of snooping and large sums of cash being brought into the city from Punjab ahead of next year's Assembly election.

In a letter dated December 25, Dikshit flagged the alleged presence of intelligence personnel from the 'Punjab Government' outside his residence in Delhi.

He alleged that 'official vehicles' associated with these personnel had often been seen outside his home, suggesting surveillance and intimidation.

Responding to the allegations, AAP said that the BJP and Congress were colluding to attack Kejriwal.

"They (BJP and Congress) have no vision or plan for Delhi, and all their allegations and cases have always been proven false," AAP said in a statement.

LG Saxena has sought a report on the allegations within three days.

Responding to the development, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav attacked Kejriwal and said that it was highly condemnable that Kejriwal was adopting such demeaning tactics 'to curb the democratic process and free and fair elections' after realising that he was facing certain defeat.

"The Lt. Governor has taken cognisance of Sandeep Dikshit's complaint, as the charges levelled by Dikshit are grave, and it is imperative that prospective candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections are not intimidated and discouraged from participating in the democratic process," Yadav said.

Delhi Congress chief further added that after the AAP government's departments called the bluff of Kejriwal's promise of giving Rs 2100 to women and free treatment to the elderly, he was totally shaken up, and was adopting nefarious methods to play the survival game.

In addition, Dikshit also accused the Punjab government of sending 'large sums of cash' (in crores) to Delhi to influence voters ahead of the election. He said "private vehicles," often escorted by Punjab Police, were coming through Haryana and Rajasthan to Delhi.

The LG office has ordered the Delhi police commissioner to take "immediate steps" to check vehicles at the city's borders, particularly those coming from Punjab.

The DGPs of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have been advised to be on high alert and monitor any unusual movements that may indicate illegal transfers of cash or election-related malpractice.

The Chief Secretary of Delhi has been directed to inform the chief electoral officer to step up vigilance as the election date closes in.