'Kejriwal Misguided People’: BJP Blames AAP’s Inaction As Toxic Smog Becomes ‘New Normal’ In Delhi

New Delhi: As Delhi reels under worsening air quality, BJP has launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kjeriwal for ‘misleading the people of Delhi’ and failing to act on pollution for over a decade.

BJP minister Parvesh Verma took a dig at the party on Thursday, saying Delhi’s pollution problem did not emerge overnight, and accused Kejriwal of deceiving citizens by failing to address it during his long tenure.

“When we talk about pollution, it is not a problem that arose in one year. For years, pollution has been increasing in Delhi, and if Arvind Kejriwal had done even a little bit of work, we would have had to do only the remaining work. The misfortune is that Arvind Kejriwal has deceived the people of Delhi,” Verma said.

He also underlined that even partial implementation by the AAP government could have reduced the burden on the present administration. Instead, he alleged, no meaningful work was done during Kejriwal’s tenure.

Advertisement

“Whether it is removing mountains of garbage, repairing roads, cleaning parks, cleaning streets, constructing and cleaning drains, or building water treatment plants, these are all tasks that the Aam Aadmi Party government should have completed in 11 years. If the AAP government had even done half of these tasks, we would have had to do only the remaining ones. But Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government have not done even a single task in the last 11 years,” he said.

Further, he referred to the discussion on air pollution currently underway in Parliament, arguing that the measures being debated are basic responsibilities any administration should have fulfilled.

Advertisement

“Today in Parliament, there is a discussion on air pollution. What you see in front of you are all the tasks any government should have completed to rid us of pollution,” Verma added.

Verma also noted that the current administration has been in office for less than a year and has been actively working on the ground since February 2025.

“Our government in Delhi has been in place for the past nine months. From February 20, 2025, the Chief Minister of Delhi and all the ministers have been out on Delhi’s roads. The Delhi government has been successful in every programme,” he stated.

As Delhi continues to choke under hazardous air, the political war over responsibility shows no signs of easing, with pollution once again becoming a central battleground between the BJP and AAP in the national capital.

Arnab's #NOTAForAQI Gains Resonance With Netizens

As multiple cities of India are choking due to alarming air pollution levels, Republic TV and Arnab Goswami have launched the #NOTAForAQI movement to hold political leaders accountable for years of neglect. Netizens resonated strongly with Republic's #NOTAForAQI movement.

Several people reached out to Republic to express their fear and concern over the rising problem of pollution. A man noted that masks are not the solution; clean air is.

Echoing the fear of every resident of Delhi-NCR, a woman named Nisha said, “Delhi is becoming unlivable day by day.” Another woman noted, “Breathing itself has become a problem now.”