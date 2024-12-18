Kejriwal's Freebie Ahead of Delhi Elections: Free Medical Treatment For Senior Citizens Above 60

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal , Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo on Wednesday announced "free medical treatment for senior citizens above 60 years" under the 'Sanjeevani Yojana' if the party wins the upcoming Delhi elections due in February 2025.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "The elders of Delhi have always considered me as their son. Today I am going to fulfill my duty. If AAP wins, all citizens above 60 years of age in Delhi will get free treatment under Sanjeevani Yojana. Whether the hospital is government or private, whatever be the cost of treatment, now the complete treatment of the elderly is my responsibility."

Earlier, in another strategic move, Kejriwal announced that the Delhi Cabinet has approved a proposal to provide Rs 1,000 every month for women voters under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna. The party supremo further promised that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 per month if the Aam Aadmi Party wins the elections.

"This scheme is for empowering women and addressing their financial needs. While the BJP calls it free 'revdis,' I see it as a step towards strengthening our society. The BJP asks from where the money will come, but I said we will give free electricity, and we did it," Kejriwal said.

"I want to tell the BJP that I am a magician; I am a magician of accounts," he added.

"If all women work together, we will secure more than 60 seats," Kejriwal said.

AAP Releases Final List

This comes three days after the party released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming elections in Delhi. In the final list, the party released the final list of 38 candidates.

Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi constituency, where he faces Sandeep Dikshit who is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been fielded from Kalkaji.

Other prominent candidates include Satyendra Kumar Jain from Shakur Basti, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from Sultan Pur Majra, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, and Imran Hussain from Ballimaran.

In the 2020 election, the AAP had secured 62 of the 70 seats in Delhi, solidifying its dominance in the capital's politics.