Kejriwal Says Ramesh Bidhuri BJP's CM Face, Throws Open Debate Challenge

New Delhi: Dubbing the BJP as Gali Galouch Party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday criticised the saffron party for picking BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri as its Chief Ministerial face.

Kejriwal while addressing a press conference said, “We are learning that in the coming days, Ramesh Bidhuri’s name will be officially announced as the CM face by the BJP. I congratulate him."

He added, "Ramesh Bidhuri should tell what he did for the development of Delhi as an MP. What is his vision for Delhi?"

Kejriwal threw an open challenge to Bidhuri for an open debate on the development issues once the BJP made his name official.

Delhi CM Atishi speaking on her Kalkaji rival candidate Bidhuri, on Friday, said, "Reliable sources have revealed that it has been decided in the CEC meeting of the 'Gaali Galouch Party' this morning that the most abusive leader - Ramesh Bidhuri ji - will be made the CM face. The Parliamentary Committee meeting this evening will seal this decision. Now, Delhiites have two options - on one side is the educated, hardworking leader Arvind Kejriwal, and on the other side is the abusive Ramesh Bidhuri..."

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of attempting to deceive the Election Commission by submitting fake voter registration applications in large numbers from the residential addresses of its leaders.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that dozens of voter registration applications had been filed from single small shops and basements.

He also accused the BJP of submitting multiple new voter registration applications using the residential addresses of their leaders.

"This is the reality of the biggest political party in India. This is how Prime Minister Modi's party plans to win the elections," Singh said, listing the names of BJP leaders, including union ministers, for their alleged involvement in the issue.

"The BJP and its leaders are trying to deceive the Election Commission. This is BJP's election scam, being carried out by their Union ministers and MPs, and they are undermining the integrity of the Election Commission," Singh added.