Kept Blackmailing Me, Had No Choice: UP Woman Chokes Man To Death During Sex

Bareilly: In a shocking incident, a man was choked to death by a woman while both were involved in an intimate act in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

The police have arrested a 32-year-old woman, who, during interrogation, revealed that the deceased, Iqbal, became acquainted with her when he visited her house for work.

They exchanged phone numbers and began conversing over the phone.

‘Kept Blackmailing Me To Engage In Sexual Acts’

The accused further stated that Iqbal repeatedly pressured her to engage in intimacy, threatening to inform her husband about their phone conversations if she refused.

"The accused mentioned that she has little children, so she kept enduring it. She also alleged that the artisan blackmailed her into getting physical with him multiple times, and she was tired of this,” police said.

During the interrogation, the woman further revealed that the deceased artisan had given her sleeping pills, instructing her to mix them into her husband's food and come over to his house.

"The woman mentioned that she served tea to her husband and put the pills in his cup. Then, she went to her home and killed her during an intimate act,” police said.

“Once I was convinced that he was dead, I dragged his body to the staircase and returned home. I was so upset with Iqbal. I had no other choice because I wanted to protect my family," she told cops during the investigation.