'Kept Sipping Soup': Anurag Thakur Schools Rahul Gandhi For Raking China Border Row in Lok Sabha | WATCH

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur came down heavily on Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader raised concerns about alleged Chinese encroachment on Indian territory.

Thakur’s response came after Gandhi accused China of taking control of 4,000 square kilometers of Indian land during a session in the Lok Sabha.

‘Those Who Talk About India and China Drank Soup with the Chinese’

Anurag Thakur, in a sharp rebuttal, said, “Those who talk about India and China drank soup with the Chinese.”

He further added, “Let me tell you not a single inch of Indian land was lost to China.”

Thakur's comment appeared to reference past interactions between Congress leaders and Chinese officials, including the 2017 Doklam standoff, which saw tensions between India and China.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say?

Rahul Gandhi, in his speech, alleged that China had taken control of 4,000 square kilometers of Indian land.

He further questioned the government’s approach, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu had written letters to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Gandhi expressed concern over the lack of transparency, stating, “We are finding this out not from our people but from the Chinese ambassador.”

Gandhi also remarked on a seemingly contradictory situation where India’s Foreign Secretary was seen cutting a cake with the Chinese Ambassador, suggesting an image of cordiality amidst the territorial dispute.

He said that “normalcy needs to be preceded by status quo.”

Thakur’s Retort: ‘Politics Won’t Solve the Issue’

Responding to Gandhi’s claims, Anurag Thakur questioned the timing of China’s alleged territorial gains, asking, “During whose time did China take control of the area?”

He also drew attention to past incidents, such as the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s dealings with China, and criticized the opposition for politicizing the issue. “Indian forces responded effectively to the Chinese, and not a single inch of land has been lost,” Thakur added.

He said that engaging in politics over national security matters would not yield any positive results and urged Congress to address the mistakes of the past.

“They have to answer to the people of the country about the mistakes of the past,” Thakur said.

Rahul Gandhi on Tariff on India

In addition to territorial issues, Rahul Gandhi also voiced concerns about the tariffs imposed by the United States on India. He questioned the government’s handling of both the Chinese territorial issue and the economic pressure from the US, suggesting that these issues could devastate India. “On one side, China controls 4,000 sq km of our land, and on the other, our ally is imposing tariffs on us,” Gandhi said.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill Passed in Lok Sabha