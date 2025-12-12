Kerala 2017 Actress Assault Case: Six Convicts Sentenced to 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment

Ernakulam: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Friday sentenced all six convicts to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in the 2017 actress assault case. The verdict delivered by Justice Honey M Varghese found the accused guilty of kidnapping with intent to rape (Section 366 of the Indian Penal Code), criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B) and gang rape (IPC 376D).

Each convict has also been fined Rs 50,000, and failure to pay will result in an additional one-year imprisonment. The first accused, Pulsar Suni, received an extra five-year sentence under the IT Act, but the court clarified that all sentences will run concurrently.

The court also directed that a copy of the pen drive containing the visuals be kept in safe custody by investigating officer Baiju Paulose. The Sessions Court had earlier acquitted Malayalam actor and the eighth accused, Dileep, in the 2017 case. The case pertained to an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films and was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

Meanwhile, Kerala Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan said the government will review the verdict and take necessary action, as the convicts were not given the maximum punishment.

Advertisement

Cheriyan said, "The court's verdict cannot be commented on without a detailed and authoritative study. The real question is whether the survivor has received justice. There was an expectation of maximum punishment, and since that did not happen, the government will examine the verdict thoroughly and take necessary action."

"There was no lapse from the prosecution. Without studying the judgement, it is not possible to give a definitive response. Our judicial system has seen different kinds of verdicts in the past as well. Since maximum justice has not been ensured, steps will be taken to pursue maximum punishment. Further action will also be taken to bring clarity regarding those involved in the conspiracy," the Kerala minister added.