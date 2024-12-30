Kerala: 55-Year-Old Woman Murdered By Relative In Thrissur

Thrissur: A 55-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her relative at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district on Monday evening, police said.

Residents apprehended the suspect named Kannan and handed him over to the police.

The deceased has been identified as Sindhu, who was running a flour mill near her house.

According to the police, it is suspected that she was hacked to death at around 8 pm.

However, the motive behind the murder is yet unknown and a detailed interrogation is underway as the gold ornaments of the deceased were recovered from the possession of the suspect, police said.