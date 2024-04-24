Kerala: Clashes Erupt Between LDF, UDF Workers During Roadshow in Malappuram | Image:ANI

Kerala: LDF and UDF workers clashed during a roadshow in Wandoor, Malappuram on Wednesday evening.

The date of voting for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is 26 April ( Phase 2 ) as announced by the Election Commission of India on March 16.

Thirteen states and union territories will be going to the polls on Friday, including 20 seats in Kerala.