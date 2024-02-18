Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 27th, 2021 at 18:26 IST

Kerala clocks 11,699 fresh COVID cases, 58 deaths

Kerala on Monday recorded 11,699 fresh COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, which took the caseload to 46,41,614 and death toll to 24,661.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kerala on Monday recorded 11,699 fresh COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, which took the caseload to 46,41,614 and death toll to 24,661.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Sunday was 17,763 which brought the total recoveries to 44,59,193 and the number of active cases to 1,57,158, an official press release said.

As many as 80,372 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 1,667, followed by Ernakulam (1,529), Thiruvananthapuram (1,133), Kozhikode (997) and Malappuram (942).

Of the new cases, 41 were health workers, 32 from outside the state and 11,134 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 492.

There are currently 4,78,087 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,56,821 are in home or institutional quarantine and 21,266 in hospitals.

Advertisement

Published September 27th, 2021 at 18:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

14 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

14 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

14 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

18 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

20 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

20 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

20 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

20 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

20 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

20 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

21 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ukraine Loses Key Eastern Town of Avdiivka to Russia

    World15 minutes ago

  2. Avoid Wasting Time, Accept Farmers’ Demands: Farmer Leader to Govt

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Congress MLAs Register Protest Over Cabinet Reshuffle in Jharkhand

    Politics News21 minutes ago

  4. Luxury airline Beond to offer Apple Vision Pro to its passengers

    Tech 26 minutes ago

  5. What Is The Ice Bath Challenge Trend That All The Celebrities Are Trying

    Lifestyle26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo