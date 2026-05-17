Kerala CM-designate VD Satheesan Holds Meeting With Party Leaders Ahead of Swearing-In

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam CM Designate VD Satheeshan on Sunday held a meeting with the party leaders of the State unit ahead of the swearing in scheduled to take place on Monday.

State President Sunny Joseph, United Democratic Front (UDF) convener Adoor Prakash were among those who were present at the meeting which took place inside the the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office.

The meeting had been called to finalise the cabinet list.

VD Satheesan on Sunday met Major Archbishop-Catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church Mar Baselios Cardinal Cleemis in Thiruvananthapuram.

After the meeting, Major Archbishop told reporters that the during the meeting the discussions focused ont he welfare of the different sections of the society.

Advertisement

"The new CM is swearing in tomorrow, and I wished him God's blessings and support to create an atmosphere where each community feels respected... He has been great in attending to the needs of the communities in the state and I am confident he will ensure dignity for everyone... I was discussing with him that the needs of all communities should be looked after...".

Meanwhile,Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday asserted that the entire Keralam was expecting good governance from the United Democratic Front (UDF) government that would be formed under VD Satheesan's leadership. He also said that differences are set aside within the party and every Congressperson is united when top leadership makes a decision.

Advertisement

"There is nothing unusual in it. This was a usual meeting. VD Satheesan is going to be the Chief Minister of Kerala. The party's high command made a decision. Whatever the party high command decides, we are all bound to agree with that. VD Satheesan is going to be sworn in the day after tomorrow. Entire Kerala is expecting good governance from the UDF Govt under the leadership of VD Satheesan," he told reporters.

Satheesan was announced as the leader of the Congress-led alliance on May 14 and is scheduled to take oath as Kerala's Chief Minister on May 18.The Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 140-member Keralam Assembly, winning 102 seats and ending the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s decade-long rule in the state.