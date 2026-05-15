Kerala CM-elect VD Satheesan Breaks Down During Visit To Mentor Late G Karthikeyan's House | Video

Thiruvananthapuram: In a deeply moving display of gratitude and affection, Kerala’s Chief Minister-designate V.D. Satheesan became visibly emotional during a visit to the home of his late political mentor, veteran Congress leader G. Karthikeyan, in Shasthamangalam on Friday.

Satheesan, who was named the Congress-led UDF’s choice for Chief Minister just a day earlier, paid his respects to the family of the former minister and Speaker. Overcome with memories of his mentor’s guidance, the senior leader could not hold back his tears as he embraced Karthikeyan’s wife, M T Sulekha.

In a heartwarming gesture, Karthikeyan’s wife comforted the emotional Satheesan, gently placing her hand on his shoulder and cheek while saying, “A CM shouldn’t cry like this.” The moment, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media, showcasing the personal bonds that often underpin Kerala’s political landscape.

G. Karthikeyan, a towering figure in the Kerala Congress, mentored several leaders, including Satheesan, during his long and distinguished career. Satheesan’s visit reflects the deep respect and indebtedness he holds for his late guru as he prepares to take on the state’s highest executive responsibility following the UDF’s recent electoral success.

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The emotional encounter comes amid a series of courtesy meetings by the CM-designate, including one with outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as the transition of power in Kerala unfolds.

Supporters have hailed the incident as a sign of Satheesan’s sincerity and humility, with many on social media calling him a “pure gem” and predicting a long innings as a mass leader for the state.