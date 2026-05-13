Kerala CM Face Announcement Delayed Yet Again: Congress May Announce It's Pick Tomorrow

New Delhi: The impasse over the face of the Kerala Chief Minister continues, as latest reports indicate that the Congress has yet again postponed the much-awaited announcement of its CM pick to Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kerala Congress President Sunny Joseph said that the announcement regarding the top post in the state is expected later in the day as soon as discussions within the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) are over. Joseph had said that the party leaders and workers were waiting for the final decision from the Congress high command.

"We expect the Chief Minister's name to be announced today. It is understood that all discussions have been completed. We are waiting for the announcement today. Sonia Gandhi was in the hospital, so there could be a slight delay because of that. The Chief Minister's name will be announced from Delhi," Joseph said.

What May Have Led To The Delay

The remarks come amid suspense over the Chief Ministerial face in Kerala, eight days after the Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the Kerala 2026 Assembly elections. However, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi underwent a routine medical check-up at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday which may have led to the delay. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh later shared that she had returned home after the check-up.

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The Congress high command has been holding consultations in New Delhi with senior Kerala leaders on Friday to finalise the name for the Chief Ministerial post as the state leadership seemed to be divided into three camps - Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier huddled with these three former state chiefs in Delhi on Tuesday, who have emerged to be the frontrunners contending for the top post.