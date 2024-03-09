Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed a CBI investigation into the death of JS Sidharthan, a second-year veterinary student in Pookode, Wayanad, as per media reports. This decision came after Sidharthan's family met with the Chief Minister.

Sidharthan was discovered hanging in his hostel bathroom at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. The Chief Minister's Office confirmed the move via an official statement.