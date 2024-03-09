Updated March 9th, 2024 at 13:46 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Orders CBI Probe into Veterinary Student's Death in Wayanad
This decision to call the probe was taken after Pinarayi Vijayan met Sidharthan's family.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed a CBI investigation into the death of JS Sidharthan, a second-year veterinary student in Pookode, Wayanad, as per media reports. This decision came after Sidharthan's family met with the Chief Minister.
Sidharthan was discovered hanging in his hostel bathroom at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. The Chief Minister's Office confirmed the move via an official statement.
