Advertisement

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday slammed Rahul Gandhi and questioned his silence on Citizenship Amendment Act.

Vijayan who leads LDF government was responding to the remark of Rahul Gandhi that the former only attacks the Congress leader.

Advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said, "why the BJP is not targeting the Pinarayi Vijayan by conducting raids on its leaders premises through probe agencies."

The Wayand leader added that the CPI (M) should spend a little criticizing the BJP with the same intensity that it criticizes him.

Advertisement

"Rahul Gandhi has a major complaint that in Kerala, we keep speaking about him alone... You (Rahul Gandhi) took out a yatra, right? During that yatra, you spoke about all national and international issues. Did you speak about CAA? Did you have any opinion about this?" the Chief Minister said at a rally in Palakkad.

"People thought you would speak on it (CAA) during the closing ceremony of that program. It didn't happen. The last hope was that he would speak about it in Wayanad when he came to file his nomination. Did he say anything? What is stopping you?" he added.

Advertisement

The Congress and the CPI(M), both part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, are in a direct fight in all 20 constituencies of Kerala.