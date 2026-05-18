Kerala CM Swearing-In LIVE: VD Satheesan, With 20-Member Cabinet, To Take Oath Today; Rahul Gandhi To Attend

Kerala CM Swearing-In LIVE | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Despite a thunderstorm forecast, spirits remain high among United Democratic Front (UDF) workers as they prepare for Congress leader VD Satheesan's swearing-in ceremony as the new Kerala Chief Minister. The event is scheduled for 10 am at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium.

Satheesan’s appointment marks the UDF's return to power in Kerala after ten years, fulfilling their campaign slogan, "Kerala Jayikkum, UDF Nayikkum" (Kerala will win, UDF will lead).

"The swearing-in ceremony will take place tomorrow at 10 am. Along with the Chief Minister, the full Cabinet will take the oath together after nearly six decades. The Indian Union Muslim League has already announced its nominees. Among the 63 Congress MLAs, there are many deserving leaders. Several deserving leaders have also been left out and remain outside the Cabinet. There is sadness and difficulty in that. Various limitations, criteria and social realities led to such decisions," Satheesan said.

Along with Satheesan, a complete 20-member Cabinet will take the oath of office in the presence of top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The 20-member Cabinet announced by Satheesan includes senior leaders such as Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph, along with IUML leaders PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, N Samsudheen, KM Shaji, VE Abdul Gafoor, Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, CP John, AP Anil Kumar, T Siddique, PC Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, KA Thulasi and O J Janeesh. He also confirmed key Assembly positions, stating that senior leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will serve as Speaker, while Shanimol Usman will be the Deputy Speaker.

In a further organisational announcement, Keralam Congress leadership informed that MLA Apu John Joseph has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip.

Satheesan’s appointment marks the UDF's return to power in Kerala after ten years, fulfilling their campaign slogan, "Kerala Jayikkum, UDF Nayikkum" (Kerala will win, UDF will lead). Along with Satheesan, a complete 20-member Cabinet will take the oath of office in the presence of top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The official decision on the Chief Minister took 11 days, with Satheesan emerging as the choice over other top contenders, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala. The 61-year-old leader, who served as the Leader of the Opposition for the past five years, is widely credited with rebuilding and strengthening the party's grassroots organization.

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