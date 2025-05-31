Kerala Community In Dubai Faces Backlash For Giving 'Red Carpet' To Ex-Pak Cricketer Shahid Afridi, Apologises

Thiruvananthapuram: An Indian community from Kerala in Dubai has apologised after facing outrage over their warm welcome to former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi at a recent event. The backlash erupted on social media against the Kerala community for giving Afridi a platform at their event especially after his recent statements against India and the Indian Armed Forces in wake of Pahalgam terror attack which escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

Being called on social media, the Cochin University BTech Alumni Association (CUBAA), UAE, issued a clarification on the matter saying it was not intentional. The outrage had erupted after a video went viral on social media showing Shahid Afridi being welcomed enthusiastically at the event.

The video captured the crowd cheering for Afridi, chanting his nickname “Boom Boom.” While addressing the gathering, the cricketer praised Kerala and its cuisine.

Reacting on the matter, Lt Colonel Sushil Singh Sheoran wrote on X, “The Mysterious India Series: Shahid Afridi criticises India and the Indian armed forces while supporting extremists, yet the Indian community from Kerala in Dubai welcomes him. My head bows in shame and my blood boils. What would that soldier on borders would think when he sees it. He is the biggest enemy of India. Shame.”

The development has come at a time when India-Pakistan relations are at their lowest following the Pahalgam Terror Attack and India’s counter action, ‘Operation Sindoor' when it bombed several terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing ABVP has also filed a complaint against CUBAA for giving a ‘red carpet’ to former Pakistani cricketer, who is infamous for statements against India.

Instead of de-escalating tensions, Pakistan launched a swarm drone and missile attack, attempting to target Indian military and civilian infrastructure. However, the attack failed miserably. In response, India struck back, bombing critical Pakistani airbases, including Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, and dismantling their air defence systems.

After suffering heavy damage, Pakistan turned to the international community, seeking intervention. Realising its inability to match India militarily, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) soon contacted his Indian counterpart to request a ceasefire.