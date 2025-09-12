Republic World
Updated 12 September 2025 at 16:05 IST

Congress Leader Jose Nelledam Found Dead in Wayanad, Police Suspect Suicide

Congress leader Jose Nelledam, a member of the Mullankolli Grama Panchayat in Wayanad, was found dead in a pond near his house on Friday.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Congress leader found dead in Kerala's Wayanad
Wayanad: Congress leader Jose Nelledam, a member of the Mullankolli Grama Panchayat in Wayanad, was found dead in a pond near his house on Friday.  

According to initial reports from the Kerala police, he had consumed poison, cut his wrist vein, and then jumped into the pond. A neighbour witnessed the incident and immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Pulpally, where he was declared dead.

Jose represented the second ward, Bhoothanamkunnu, in Mullankolli. His name had also surfaced in connection with allegations involving Thankachan, a fellow Congress worker who was jailed based on a false case. The court later acquitted Thankachan, finding him not guilty.

The Pulpally police have registered a case and launched an investigation into Jose Nelledam’s death.

This incident coincides with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s 10-day visit to her constituency, Wayanad. Further details are awaited.

Published By : Rishi Shukla

Published On: 12 September 2025 at 16:04 IST

