Congress Leader Jose Nelledam Found Dead in Wayanad, Police Suspect Suicide
Congress leader Jose Nelledam, a member of the Mullankolli Grama Panchayat in Wayanad, was found dead in a pond near his house on Friday.
According to initial reports from the Kerala police, he had consumed poison, cut his wrist vein, and then jumped into the pond. A neighbour witnessed the incident and immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Pulpally, where he was declared dead.
Jose represented the second ward, Bhoothanamkunnu, in Mullankolli. His name had also surfaced in connection with allegations involving Thankachan, a fellow Congress worker who was jailed based on a false case. The court later acquitted Thankachan, finding him not guilty.
The Pulpally police have registered a case and launched an investigation into Jose Nelledam’s death.
This incident coincides with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s 10-day visit to her constituency, Wayanad. Further details are awaited.
