Updated 16 December 2025 at 01:29 IST
Kerala CPM Leader’s Victory Speech Sparks Outrage Over Sexist Remarks on Women
A CPM leader’s victory speech in Kerala’s Malappuram sparks outrage after he makes controversial and misogynistic remarks about women, drawing sharp criticism on social media.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A victory speech by a CPM regional leader in Kerala’s Malappuram district has sparked widespread criticism after he made remarks seen as demeaning to women. Saed Ali Majeed made the remarks following his tight 47-vote victory in the Thennela Panchayat ward.
Majeed defeated his opponent from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 666 votes. He had previously resigned as the local secretary of the CPM and run as an independent.
Comments on women draw strong backlash
Majeed made remarks that many perceived as misogynistic when speaking to fans. He claimed that women who marry into families shouldn't be utilized to undermine him politically or placed before outsiders to solicit votes. Additionally, he implied that women were only supposed to spend time with or have sex with their spouses.
These comments swiftly gained traction on social media and drew harsh criticism from political watchers and women's organizations, who claimed that such language was inappropriate in public discourse.
Advertisement
Remarks aimed at women’s league leader
Majeed also mentioned a video that the head of the Women's League, the IUML's female division, just released. He added that even religious leaders are scrutinized and criticized in political debates, so those who pursue careers in politics must be prepared for criticism.
He went on to say that some people should remain at home as housewives and that only those who can withstand criticism should participate in politics. Many accused him of being sexist and disrespectful to women as a result of this statement, which heightened the outrage.
Advertisement
The CPM leadership has not yet released a formal statement addressing Majeed's comments.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 16 December 2025 at 01:29 IST