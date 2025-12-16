Kerala CPM Leader’s Victory Speech Sparks Outrage Over Sexist Remarks on Women

New Delhi: A victory speech by a CPM regional leader in Kerala’s Malappuram district has sparked widespread criticism after he made remarks seen as demeaning to women. Saed Ali Majeed made the remarks following his tight 47-vote victory in the Thennela Panchayat ward.

Majeed defeated his opponent from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 666 votes. He had previously resigned as the local secretary of the CPM and run as an independent.

Comments on women draw strong backlash

Majeed made remarks that many perceived as misogynistic when speaking to fans. He claimed that women who marry into families shouldn't be utilized to undermine him politically or placed before outsiders to solicit votes. Additionally, he implied that women were only supposed to spend time with or have sex with their spouses.

These comments swiftly gained traction on social media and drew harsh criticism from political watchers and women's organizations, who claimed that such language was inappropriate in public discourse.

Remarks aimed at women’s league leader

Majeed also mentioned a video that the head of the Women's League, the IUML's female division, just released. He added that even religious leaders are scrutinized and criticized in political debates, so those who pursue careers in politics must be prepared for criticism.

He went on to say that some people should remain at home as housewives and that only those who can withstand criticism should participate in politics. Many accused him of being sexist and disrespectful to women as a result of this statement, which heightened the outrage.

The CPM leadership has not yet released a formal statement addressing Majeed's comments.