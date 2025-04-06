Kerala Employee Denies Claims of Abuse in Shocking Video, Says ‘I’m Still Working In the Firm’ | Image: x

New Delhi: A shocking video surfaced recently showing employees of a private marketing firm in Kochi, Kerala, allegedly subjected to cruel treatment for failing to meet their targets. The footage, which showed one employee being forced to walk on his knees like a chained dog, went viral, sparking outrage across the state.

However, the man purportedly shown in the video as the victim has reportedly denied the allegations, claiming that no such harassment occurred. Instead, he asserts that the video was part of a personal vendetta by a former manager.

Speaking to the media, he asserted, "I am still working in the firm. These visuals were from some months ago and forcefully taken by a person who was working as the manager of the institution then. He was later asked to quit by the management and is now using the visuals to tarnish the owner of the firm."

The Viral Video and the Allegations of Workplace Abuse

The viral video depicted a man being tied by a leash around his neck, forcing him to walk on his knees, while a second individual is seen overseeing the disturbing act.

Other footage allegedly showed employees being forced to undress as punishment. The video was reportedly filmed around four months ago by a former manager who had issues with the company owner. Police have since termed the video as "deceptive," stating that it was shot with an ulterior motive.

The incident has prompted widespread condemnation, with the state's Labour Department ordering a probe into the claims of inhuman treatment. Several employees in the video were interviewed, and many pointed to the former manager as the source of the abuse,

Kerala’s Labour Minister, V. Sivankutty, called the visuals "shocking and disturbing," emphasizing that such behavior is unacceptable in Kerala. A formal investigation has been launched, with the district Labour Officer instructed to submit a detailed report.