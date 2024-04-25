Advertisement

Thrissur: In a shocking incident, a foreign vlogger couple, known for creating travel videos, has made some serious allegations, saying that they faced sexual harassment at the iconic Kerala’s Thrissur Pooram, which concluded last week. The American-English couple also posted a video on their Instagram handle on Wednesday purportedly showing a man molesting the woman and allegedly attempting to forcefully kiss her.

According to the reports, the incident took place on April 19 during the high-octane Thrissur Pooram in the central Kerala city. Meanwhile, the video drew a lot of criticism for the man as the netizens demanded strict action against the accused.

As per the reports, American-English vlogger couple Mackenzie and Keenan, posted the ordeal about the horrific incident on their Instagram page yesterday along with a video. In the video, a man claimed to have been captured attempting to forcefully kiss Mackenzie during a conversation.

The video, titled 'Questionable Moments at Thrissur Pooram' also showed Keenan alleging a man aged around 50 years sexually assaulted him and that the vlogger had to push him away.

Amid a social media chaos over the incident, the Kerala police has said that they have not received any complaint from the couple regarding the incident. The Kerala police said, "We have not received any complaints in this regard until now." However, the police have claimed that the accused man in the video has been identified.

The narration in the video said they had a wonderful time at Thrissur Pooram, but there were also "some questionable moments" and that “the people there were a bit frisky”.

The video showed a man, who was interviewed by Mackenzie for her social media pages, attempting to kiss her forcefully and she pushing him away.

