Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday put all the emergency operation centres, hospitals and other concerned authorities on alert in wake of the heavy rains, which continue to lash several parts of the state. Amid possibility of landslides and mudslides due to heavy rains, the state government said that emergency operation centres have been opened in all district collectorates and Taluk offices.

The hospitals in the state have been put on alert and supplies stocked to handle any emergency situation due to heavy rains. The government has instructed all the hospitals to be prepared such as they should be prepared for an epidemic outbreak.

Reports claimed that widespread incidents of water-logging in low-lying areas of villages and towns and uprooting of trees have been reported across the state.

Special directions have been given to alert tourists in the state: Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan

State Revenue Minister K Rajan responded by saying that special directions have been given to alert tourists who arrive in the state about the rain situation and stressed the need for strict regulations in hilly areas in the wake of possible landslide threats.

Talking to media personnel, Rajan said, "The Disaster Management Authority has warned that there is even the possibility of mudslides on the road due to heavy rains. Safety boards would be installed in such areas to warn travellers about the threat of a possible landslide.”

He added that district collectors have been told to impose a night travel ban in hilly areas if necessary. "The 24x7 Emergency Operation Centres have been opened in all collectorates and taluk offices with the coordination of various departments to tackle all urgent situations," the Revenue minister added.

Mishaps during heavy rains

Meanwhile, waterlogging, uprooting of trees and snapping of electric wires were reported in various places across the state on Monday due to heavy rains.

A 25-year-old migrant worker from Bihar went missing in Manimala River in Pathanamthitta district, police said. The incident happened when he, along with two other migrant workers, were swimming in the river.

Naresh went missing as the water level in the river rose but the other two escaped, police said, adding that fire force personnel launched a search to find him.

On the other hand, two people suffered injuries as an uprooted tree fell on them following strong winds in Nedumkandam in the high-range Idukki district.

In another incident reported in the central Kerala district of Thrissur, passengers escaped unhurt after an uprooted tree fell on their car when it was parked near the famous Vadakkunnathan Temple.

Several low-lying areas of the Kuttanad region in coastal Alappuzha were flooded in heavy rains, while waterlogging resulted in traffic snarls in nearby Kochi.

The famed tourist centres of Vazhachal and Athirapally in Thrissur would remain closed from Tuesday due to the possible threat of mudslides, authorities said.

Congress criticised Kerala government

The opposition Congress criticised the state government for the severe waterlogging reported in many parts of Kerala especially in the state capital.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan accused the Left government of not taking any precautionary measures that should have been taken during the pre-monsoon season.

The LoP warned that the unscientific construction of highways may lead to massive waterlogging and flooding in many parts of the state.

He said a letter had already been sent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointing out these matters, but the government is doing nothing to address them.

Health Minister Veena George said the Health Department has issued a warning to all districts about the possible outbreak of epidemics in the wake of continuing heavy rains.

"Many epidemics are likely to occur due to climate change. Hospitals have been alerted. Instructions have already been given to ensure the availability of medicines," she said in a statement.

IMD issues red alert for several districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) continued to place Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts on "red alert," forecasting extremely heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

As per the latest IMD update, Pathanamthitta has been placed on red alert on May 22 also.

The IMD on Monday sounded an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, it said.

As heavy rains pose potential hazards, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people to be vigilant.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

