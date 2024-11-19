Published 00:11 IST, November 19th 2024
Kerala Human Rights Commission Orders Regular Inspections at Eateries To Ensure Food Safety
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the Food Safety Department to conduct regular inspections at eateries across the state.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kerala Human Rights Commission orders regular inspections at eateries to ensure food safety | Image: X
