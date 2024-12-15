Kerala Is Also Part of Country: CM Vijayan Accuses Centre of Denying Relief To Landslide-Hit Wayanad

Kasaragod: Launching a sharp criticism against the Union government for denying assistance to the landslide-hit Wayanad, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday accused it of adopting a vindictive stance towards Kerala.

The chief minister called for a strong protest against the Centre.

"This is something cruel that should not be done to any state," he said, while addressing a party meeting in Kasaragod.

"Kerala is also a part of the country," he added.

"Our rights and justice should not be denied. The positive aspect is that all our MPs, except those from the BJP, are united in demanding what is rightfully ours," the CM said.

Vijayan alleged that the Centre is deliberately withholding the aid Kerala rightfully deserves.

The CPI(M)-led government has strongly criticised the BJP-led Union government for denying assistance for the rehabilitation of landslide victims in Wayanad despite repeated appeals.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve also condemned the Centre’s stance, stating that whether the Union government extends support nor not, the state will proceed with the rehabilitation project in Wayanad.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to the proposed construction of townships for the rehabilitation of the survivors.

"The petition concerning the acquisition of two estates for this purpose is under consideration by the High Court. A decision is expected soon. If the verdict is favorable, the estates will be acquired, and the township construction process will begin," the minister added.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, claimed that the opposition was the first to raise the issue of the Centre’s negligence in providing assistance in the Wayanad disaster in the Assembly.

"We highlighted this matter well before the chief minister accused the Centre of neglect. Kerala MPs, led by Priyanka Gandhi, even met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and others spoke in Parliament about the injustice faced by Wayanad," Satheesan said.

Taking a jibe at the state ministers, he remarked, "If there are ministers who are unaware of these efforts, it seems they don’t live on this planet." Earlier, PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas alleged that the UDF was aligning with the BJP-led Centre and opposing the state government on the Wayanad rehabilitation issue.

Responding to this, Satheesan stated, "We will have to think thrice before protesting jointly with the LDF against the Centre's neglect. The UDF has the strength to protest independently and does not need to collaborate with the LDF." The landslides that struck Wayanad on July 30 devastated large parts of three villages--Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai--along with sections of Attamala, claiming 231 lives, according to the state government.