Kerala Man Dies By Suicide After Viral Video Accuses Him of Harassment, Police Launches Probe

Kozhikode, Kerala: A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide on Sunday after a woman posted a video on social media accusing him of sexually harassing her on a bus. The deceased has been identified as a native of Govindapuram in Kozhikode.

He was found hanging at his residence early morning. According to police, his parents were home at the time. When he did not respond to repeated calls, neighbours were alerted to the situation, and the door was forced open, following which he was found dead.

The incident came to light after a woman shared a video on social media alleging that the man had deliberately touched her with sexual intent while travelling on a crowded bus. The video, reportedly recorded during a journey from Payyannur railway station to the bus stand, went viral and garnered over 20 lakh views, triggering widespread online reactions.

According to relatives and friends, he was under severe mental stress after the video went viral and was deeply disturbed by the allegations. His family has alleged that he was subjected to character assassination through social media and claimed that the video was created for online publicity. They have maintained that he was a person who generally stayed away from controversies.

Advertisement

Relatives further alleged that the deceased faced intense online abuse following the circulation of the video. At the same time, the woman who posted the video was also reportedly subjected to cyber attacks.

Police said the alleged incident took place in Payyannur. The Kozhikode Medical College police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. Further legal steps will be taken after examining all aspects, including the circumstances leading to the death and the viral social media content.

Advertisement

The man was working as a sales manager at a textile store in Kozhikode and frequently travelled for work. Family members said he had travelled to Kannur last Friday, following which the video surfaced online.