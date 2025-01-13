Kerala Man Fighting for Russian Army in Ukraine Killed, Had Longed to Return Home

Indian Embassy confirmed that Kerala man, recruited by the Russian military for a job, has died in the ongoing war in Ukraine. | Image: ani

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy has confirmed that 32-year-old Binil TB, a man from Kerala who was recruited by the Russian military in search of a job, has died in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Binil TB's cousin, 27-year-old Jain TK, survived the incident that killed Binil, though he was injured in the attack.

The Indian government had been making efforts to bring back 32-year-old Binil TB and his cousin, 27-year-old Jain TK, who had been stuck in Russia since June.

They were taken to the country with the promise of jobs in a canteen but found themselves trapped in the ongoing conflict.

Binil succumbed to gunshot wounds during the conflict. Jain, however, managed to barely escape the violence and reached Moscow, where he is currently waiting to return to India.

Their companion, Sandeep, was also killed in the conflict.

Russia is estimated to have deployed between 55,000 and 60,000 foreign fighters in the war on Ukraine, with recruits from various countries, including India, Nepal, Ghana, and Yemen. These fighters are often lured through fraudulent recruitment schemes, where they are promised non-combatant roles or civilian jobs with high salaries and the offer of citizenship or permanent residency.