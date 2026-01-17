Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil denied bail in sexual assault case

Thiruvalla: Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla in Kerala on Saturday denied bail to Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with a sexual assault case.

The court rejected the bail plea after hearing detailed arguments from both the prosecution and the defence. The order was passed by Magistrate Arundhati Dileep. Rahul Mankootathil had earlier obtained relief from courts in the first two complaints filed against him, but was arrested and remanded to custody in connection with the third case.

According to the prosecution, the third case is based on allegations that the MLA sexually assaulted a woman after allegedly calling her to a hotel on the promise of marriage.

The bail hearing was conducted in camera following a request by Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) M G Devi to prevent disclosure of the survivor's identity and details. The magistrate sought the opinion of the defence counsel,

Shasthamangalam Ajith Kumar, on holding the hearing in a closed courtroom, after which the request was accepted.

All persons not connected with the case were asked to leave the courtroom, and arguments were heard at length before the court dismissed the bail application. This third sexual assault complaint against the Palakkad MLA, involves serious allegations such as physical assault, financial exploitation, and forced abortion.

In the first sexual assault case, the High Court had stayed Mamkootathil's arrest, while a trial court had granted anticipatory bail in the second case. On December 12, the investigation into the first alleged rape case against Mamkootathil was transferred to the State Police Crime Branch following an official order. The case was earlier handled by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner.