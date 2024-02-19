Advertisement

Kerala: A depressed couple allegedly committed suicide in Kerala's south district because their daughter eloped with her lover.

The incident occurred in Pavumba and the deceased have been identified as Unnikrishna Pillai and his wife Bindhu.

The police quoting some of the couple's relatives said the parents were mentally down over their college-going daughter's relationship, adding that the fact that she had eloped without considering their request to give it up.

They added that while Bindhu died Saturday night, Pillai's death was confirmed on Sunday.

(With PTI Inputs)