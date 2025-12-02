BARC TRP Scandal: Top BARC Manager accused No. 1 in Kerala FIR

T’puram, December 3, 2025: Kerala Police have registered a case in connection with the alleged manipulation of television ratings by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). The FIR was filed by the Kochi Kalamassery Police Station against Premnath, Senior Manager at BARC, and the owner of Kerala based Reporter Channel.

Following a complaint submitted by Twentyfour News Chief Editor R. Sreekandan Nair to the Chief Minister of Kerala, the Chief Minister directed the Kerala DGP to conduct a detailed inquiry. Based on this directive, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under the DGP. The SIT’s preliminary investigation revealed substantial evidence, leading the Kerala Police to register the FIR at the Kalamassery Police Station, within whose jurisdiction Reporter Channel is located.

Twentyfour News Chief Editor R. Sreekandan Nair had also submitted complaints to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and to the CEO of BARC. The complaint alleged that BARC data was manipulated for financial gain, thereby misleading advertisers, other television channels, and viewers. Investigations have revealed that large sums of money were transferred through cryptocurrency transactions to the USDT account linked to BARC employee Premnath’s Trust Wallet. Funds amounting to several crores were transferred from the account of a channel owner in Kerala to this wallet.

Additionally, Twentyfour News had exposed that Premnath had provided channel owners with index details of locations where BARC meters were installed, thereby facilitating ratings manipulation.

