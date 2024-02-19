English
Updated September 25th, 2021 at 19:38 IST

Kerala reports 16,671 new COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths

Kerala reported 16,671 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths on Saturday, taking the infection count to 46,13,964 and the death toll to 24,248.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state had tested 1,14,627 samples in the last 24 hours and there were 841 wards across 422 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.

"Currently, there are 1,65,154 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 12.2 per cent are admitted to the hospitals," Vijayan told the media.

The State health department said Ernakulam district recorded the highest number of fresh cases--2,500, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 1,961 and Thrissur with 1,801 cases.

"Of those found infected today, 110 reached the state from outside while 15,794 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 692 is yet to be traced and 75 health workers are also among the infected," the health department said in a release.

Meanwhile, 14,242 persons recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total cured to 44,23,772. There are 4,73,920 persons under observation in the state of which 22,027 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. 

Published September 25th, 2021 at 19:38 IST

