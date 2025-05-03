sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 3rd 2025, 00:43 IST

Kerala's Vizhinjam Port Showcases Strength of New India, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the newly built Vizhinjam Port in Kerala showcases the strength of New India.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Vizhinjam International Seaport, Kerala, Nirmala Sitharaman
A view of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, India’s first semi-automated transhipment port, dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the newly commissioned Vizhinjam port in Kerala showcases the strength of New India.

While acknowledging the importance of the new port, the Union Minister took an apparent dig the Opposition saying late Congress leader and former Kerala CM Oomen Chandy had invited Gautam Adani to build the port and incumbent Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it adding the INDI alliance leaders may take note of it.

Earlier in the day while inaugurating the port, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a dig at the opposition saying Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is one of the tallest leaders of the INDI alliance and also Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is present and he's also there, this will give them (INDI bloc) sleepless nights adding that the message has been well received by those for whom it was meant to be.

Speaking further, the Prime Minister said that this seaport is an example of a new-age development as it is situated at the confluence of a deep sea.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his gratitude to PM Modi on behalf of people of the state to inaugurate the landmark project.

Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport

  • The Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport has been constructed at a cost of Rs 8,900 crore.
  • At present, the Vizhinjam Seaport is capable of handling 1.2 million TEU capacity. By 2028, it is projected to have a capacity of 5 million TEU.
  • Karan Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said that their target is to make this as one of the most efficient port not just in the county but also globally.

Published May 3rd 2025, 00:33 IST

