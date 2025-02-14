Another Ragging Horror in Kerala: Class 11 Student Brutally Assaulted, Hand Fractured For 'Disrespecting Seniors'

Kannur: Kerala has once again been rocked by a shocking case of ragging, this time in Kannur district, even as the Kottayam Government Nursing College incident continues to fuel public outrage. A Class 11 student was allegedly tortured within the school premises for “not respecting seniors".

Severe Injuries After Brutal Assault

The victim, identified as Muhammad Nihal, suffered a fractured left arm and multiple serious injuries after being assaulted by five Class 12 students.

The attack, which reportedly occurred on Wednesday, left Nihal traumatised and requiring urgent medical attention. He was rushed to Thalassery AKG Memorial Co-operative Hospital, where he underwent surgery, according to The New Indian Express.

Incident Sparked by a Minor Dispute

Recounting his ordeal, Nihal told reporters that the assault began over a trivial matter—his seniors allegedly took offence at the way he looked at them while drinking water. He was then kicked to the ground inside the school canteen and subjected to relentless physical abuse.

Police Register Case, School Suspends Accused Students

Kolavallur Police have registered a case against five students, all of whom are over the age of 18. Three of the accused have been identified so far, and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the school administration acknowledged the complaint and confirmed that the accused students have been suspended. “The anti-ragging committee convened an urgent meeting and reviewed CCTV footage to verify the incident. We will soon submit a report to the police,” a school official stated.

Recurring Pattern of Violence

In a troubling revelation, Nihal claimed that this was not the first time he had been attacked and alleged that similar incidents of ragging had occurred at the school.