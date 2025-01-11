Kerala Shocker: Minor Athlete Sexually Abused by Over 60 People in 5 Years, 6 Arrested

Pathanamthitta: The Kerala police have registered at least four FIRs and arrested six persons for allegedly raping a girl at various locations when she was a minor.

The arrests were made based on the statement of an 18-year-old girl, who alleged she has been subjected to rape multiple times since the age of 16, the police said on Friday.

They said five persons were arrested in connection with two FIRs filed by the police, while another person was already in jail in connection with a separate case.

A total of four FIRs have been registered in connection with the rape incident allegedly involving several people, police said.

According to police sources, over 60 people are suspected to be involved.

The issue came to light during counselling conducted by the Child Welfare Committee, after the victim's teachers at an educational institution informed the panel about noticeable changes in her behaviour.

The committee subsequently notified the police, who initiated an investigation.

According to the police, women officers were in the process of recording the victim's statement and gathering more information.